Preview: MGP Ingredients's Earnings

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that MGP Ingredients will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

Investors in MGP Ingredients are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.07, leading to a 3.23% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at MGP Ingredients's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.50 1.25 1.56 0.98 EPS Actual 1.57 1.29 1.71 1.07 Price Change % 3.0% -5.0% -1.0% -2.0%

Performance of MGP Ingredients Shares

Shares of MGP Ingredients were trading at $29.55 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.16%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on MGP Ingredients

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding MGP Ingredients.

Analysts have given MGP Ingredients a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $39.0, indicating a potential 31.98% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and MGP Ingredients, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and MGP Ingredients, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MGP Ingredients Buy -15.87% $74.47M -4.75%

Key Takeaway:

MGP Ingredients ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. Additionally, it is at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, MGP Ingredients is positioned at the bottom compared to its peers across all key metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Inc is a producer and supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. MGP also produces high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. It operates in three segments: Distillery Solutions, Branded Spirits Segment, and Ingredient Solutions. Distillery Solutions provides distillery co-products, such as distillers feed, fuel grade alcohol, and corn oil: and warehouse services, including barrel put away, storage, and retrieval services. It derives its revenue from the Distillery Solutions segment.

Key Indicators: MGP Ingredients's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: MGP Ingredients's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -15.87%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -22.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MGP Ingredients's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -4.75% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MGP Ingredients's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -2.92%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: MGP Ingredients's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.41, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

