A Preview Of MasTec's Earnings

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate MasTec to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

The announcement from MasTec is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.21 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.96% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at MasTec's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.23 1.23 0.87 -0.48 EPS Actual 1.44 1.63 0.96 -0.13 Price Change % 3.0% 6.0% -4.0% 12.0%

MasTec Share Price Analysis

Shares of MasTec were trading at $127.42 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on MasTec

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on MasTec.

A total of 11 analyst ratings have been received for MasTec, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $156.64, suggesting a potential 22.93% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of APi Group, AECOM and Comfort Systems USA, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for APi Group, with an average 1-year price target of $44.6, suggesting a potential 65.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AECOM, with an average 1-year price target of $116.6, suggesting a potential 8.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Comfort Systems USA, with an average 1-year price target of $468.0, suggesting a potential 267.29% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for APi Group, AECOM and Comfort Systems USA, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity MasTec Buy 3.75% $436.51M 2.61% APi Group Buy 5.80% $575M -0.95% AECOM Outperform 2.93% $268.40M 7.61% Comfort Systems USA Buy 19.15% $403.42M 9.72%

Key Takeaway:

MasTec ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About MasTec

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include engineering, building, installing, maintaining, and upgrading communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

Financial Milestones: MasTec's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MasTec's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.75% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MasTec's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.2%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MasTec's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): MasTec's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: MasTec's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.9, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for MasTec visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MTZ

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MTZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.