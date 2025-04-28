A Preview Of LSB Industries's Earnings

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate LSB Industries to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04.

Investors in LSB Industries are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.03% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at LSB Industries's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.11 -0.07 0.11 0.05 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.11 0.13 0.08 Price Change % -4.0% -3.0% 3.0% 13.0%

Tracking LSB Industries's Stock Performance

Shares of LSB Industries were trading at $5.65 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.67%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on LSB Industries

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on LSB Industries.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for LSB Industries, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $8.0, suggesting a potential 41.59% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intrepid Potash, Aspen Aerogels and Koppers Hldgs, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Intrepid Potash, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 253.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Aspen Aerogels, with an average 1-year price target of $16.8, suggesting a potential 197.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Koppers Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $64.0, suggesting a potential 1032.74% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Intrepid Potash, Aspen Aerogels and Koppers Hldgs, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LSB Industries Buy 1.73% $6.05M -1.85% Intrepid Potash Sell -1.52% $7.29M -35.85% Aspen Aerogels Buy 46.15% $47.13M 2.02% Koppers Hldgs Outperform -7.05% $83.60M -2.00%

Key Takeaway:

LSB Industries ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is at the top for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind LSB Industries

LSB Industries Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of chemical products in the United States. The company manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural and industrial sectors. Its products include ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN and HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate (UAN) for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, sulfuric acids, concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acid, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluid for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN (LDAN) and AN solutions for mining applications. Its products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States and other parts of North America.

Unraveling the Financial Story of LSB Industries

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LSB Industries's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.73% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: LSB Industries's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -6.78%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LSB Industries's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LSB Industries's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, LSB Industries faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for LSB Industries visit their earnings calendar on our site.

