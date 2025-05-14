Preview: LightPath Technologies's Earnings

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that LightPath Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The market awaits LightPath Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.37% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at LightPath Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.05 -0.05 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.07 -0.04 -0.06 -0.07 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -1.0% -1.0% 8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of LightPath Technologies were trading at $2.72 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 93.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on LightPath Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $5.0, the consensus suggests a potential 83.82% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Identiv and SmartRent, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Identiv, with an average 1-year price target of $5.5, suggesting a potential 102.21% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SmartRent, with an average 1-year price target of $1.45, suggesting a potential 46.69% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Identiv and SmartRent, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity LightPath Technologies Buy 1.49% $1.93M -9.30% Identiv Buy -20.86% $132K -3.28% SmartRent Neutral -18.11% $13.56M -14.88%

Key Takeaway:

LightPath Technologies ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the highest Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Discovering LightPath Technologies: A Closer Look

LightPath Technologies Inc is a manufacturer, distributor, and integrator of proprietary optical components and assemblies. It is also engaged in the research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets. The company's business based on the following product groups: precision molded optics, specialty products, and infrared products. It currently serves the following major markets, distribution and catalog, laser, industrial, instrumentation, telecommunications, and defense.

LightPath Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LightPath Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.49% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: LightPath Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -35.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): LightPath Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -9.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LightPath Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -5.54%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, LightPath Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for LightPath Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

