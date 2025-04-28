A Preview Of LendingClub's Earnings

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate LendingClub to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

The market awaits LendingClub's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 14.32% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at LendingClub's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.07 0.04 0.03 EPS Actual 0.08 0.13 0.13 0.11 Price Change % -14.000000000000002% 11.0% 12.0% 20.0%

LendingClub Share Price Analysis

Shares of LendingClub were trading at $10.96 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on LendingClub

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on LendingClub.

With 3 analyst ratings, LendingClub has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $16.33, indicating a potential 49.0% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Dave, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Dave, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Dave Buy 37.91% $94.56M 9.92%

Key Takeaway:

LendingClub ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 37.91%. In terms of Gross Profit, LendingClub is also at the bottom with $94.56M. However, LendingClub is in the middle for Return on Equity, standing at 9.92%.

Discovering LendingClub: A Closer Look

LendingClub Corp is a company engaged in operating an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors for the provision of the loan facility. It offers investors access to an asset class that has generally been closed to many investors and only available on a limited basis to institutional investors. The company through the platform offers loan products such as personal, education and patient finance, small business, and auto to interested investors. It generates a majority of the revenue from the transaction fees received from the platform's role in accepting and decisioning applications on behalf of the bank partners to enable loan originations.

A Deep Dive into LendingClub's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining LendingClub's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.02% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: LendingClub's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LendingClub's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): LendingClub's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

To track all earnings releases for LendingClub visit their earnings calendar on our site.

