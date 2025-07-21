Preview: IQVIA Hldgs's Earnings

IQVIA Hldgs (NYSE:IQV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-07-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate IQVIA Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66.

The market awaits IQVIA Hldgs's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.86% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at IQVIA Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.63 3.11 2.81 2.56 EPS Actual 2.70 3.12 2.84 2.64 Price Change % 5.0% -1.0% 2.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of IQVIA Hldgs's Stock

Shares of IQVIA Hldgs were trading at $160.63 as of July 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on IQVIA Hldgs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on IQVIA Hldgs.

Analysts have given IQVIA Hldgs a total of 7 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $174.0, indicating a potential 8.32% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Agilent Technologies, Waters and Illumina, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Agilent Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $136.0, suggesting a potential 15.33% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Waters, with an average 1-year price target of $357.67, suggesting a potential 122.67% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Illumina, with an average 1-year price target of $107.08, suggesting a potential 33.34% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Agilent Technologies, Waters and Illumina, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity IQVIA Hldgs Neutral 2.46% $1.30B 4.13% Agilent Technologies Neutral 6.04% $866M 3.54% Waters Neutral 3.90% $384.96M 6.40% Illumina Neutral -3.25% $683M 5.53%

Key Takeaway:

IQVIA Hldgs ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. For Gross Profit, it is at the top. In terms of Return on Equity, IQVIA Hldgs is in the middle compared to its peers.

Get to Know IQVIA Hldgs Better

Iqvia is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The research and development segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The technology and analytics segment provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers, as well as data and analytics capabilities for clinical trials, including virtual trials. The company also has a small contract sales business.

A Deep Dive into IQVIA Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining IQVIA Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.46% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IQVIA Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): IQVIA Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.13%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): IQVIA Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, IQVIA Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for IQVIA Hldgs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IQV

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

