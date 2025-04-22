Preview: Goosehead Insurance's Earnings

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Goosehead Insurance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24.

Investors in Goosehead Insurance are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.39, leading to a 15.9% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Goosehead Insurance's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.45 0.39 0.21 EPS Actual 0.79 0.50 0.43 0.28 Price Change % 16.0% 13.0% 28.999999999999996% -12.0%

Performance of Goosehead Insurance Shares

Shares of Goosehead Insurance were trading at $98.45 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Goosehead Insurance

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Goosehead Insurance.

The consensus rating for Goosehead Insurance is Outperform, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $111.0 implies a potential 12.75% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Abacus Global Management, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Abacus Global Management, with an average 1-year price target of $11.5, suggesting a potential 88.32% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Abacus Global Management are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Baldwin Insurance Neutral 14.86% $44.98M -3.42% Abacus Global Management Outperform 40.16% $29.49M -5.35%

Key Takeaway:

Goosehead Insurance ranks higher than its peers in revenue growth and gross profit, indicating strong performance in these areas. However, it lags behind in return on equity, suggesting lower profitability compared to its peers. Overall, Goosehead Insurance is positioned favorably among its peers based on the provided metrics.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Inc operates as an insurance agency. Its insurance products consist of homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance (motorcycle, recreational vehicle and other insurance); commercial lines insurance (general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses); and life insurance. Geographically, it operates in Texas, California, Illinois, Florida, and other regions.

Goosehead Insurance: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Goosehead Insurance's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 49.05% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.82%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goosehead Insurance's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.06% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.93%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Goosehead Insurance's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.49. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Goosehead Insurance visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GSHD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GSHD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.