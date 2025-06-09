Preview: GitLab's Earnings

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-06-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate GitLab to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The market awaits GitLab's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 11.64% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at GitLab's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.16 0.10 -0.04 EPS Actual 0.33 0.23 0.15 0.03 Price Change % 12.0% 2.0% 22.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of GitLab's Stock

Shares of GitLab were trading at $48.77 as of June 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on GitLab

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on GitLab.

GitLab has received a total of 6 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $61.67, the consensus suggests a potential 26.45% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CommVault Systems, UiPath and Dolby Laboratories, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for CommVault Systems, with an average 1-year price target of $184.5, suggesting a potential 278.31% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for UiPath, with an average 1-year price target of $12.87, suggesting a potential 73.61% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dolby Laboratories, with an average 1-year price target of $102.33, suggesting a potential 109.82% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for CommVault Systems, UiPath and Dolby Laboratories are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity GitLab Outperform 29.10% $188.56M 0.77% CommVault Systems Outperform 23.17% $227.27M 10.11% UiPath Neutral 6.42% $292.77M -1.27% Dolby Laboratories Buy 1.38% $333.72M 3.61%

Key Takeaway:

GitLab ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit margin. GitLab has the lowest return on equity.

Discovering GitLab: A Closer Look

GitLab Inc operates on an all-remote model. GitLab, a complete DevSecOps platform delivered as a single application. It operates in two competitive landscapes: DevOps point solutions and DevOps platforms. In terms of point solutions that are stitched together, GitLab's offering is substantially different in that it is one platform, one codebase, one interface, and a unified data model that spans the entire DevSecOps lifecycle. DevOps platforms, the principal competitor is Microsoft Corporation following their acquisition of GitHub. GitLab is offered on both self-managed and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models. It is located in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It focused on accelerating innovation and broadening the distribution of its platform to companies across the world.

GitLab: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: GitLab displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 29.1%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: GitLab's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.75% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): GitLab's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: GitLab's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

