Preview: EZCORP's Earnings

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate EZCORP to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30.

The market awaits EZCORP's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.05, leading to a 0.98% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at EZCORP's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.26 0.21 0.25 EPS Actual 0.42 0.26 0.23 0.28 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% -4.0%

EZCORP Share Price Analysis

Shares of EZCORP were trading at $16.38 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on EZCORP

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding EZCORP.

With 3 analyst ratings, EZCORP has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $17.17, indicating a potential 4.82% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Encore Capital Gr and Dave, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Encore Capital Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $57.0, suggesting a potential 247.99% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Dave, with an average 1-year price target of $124.5, suggesting a potential 660.07% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Encore Capital Gr and Dave, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity EZCORP Buy 6.73% $185.40M 3.81% Encore Capital Gr Buy -4.24% $83.73M -24.82% Dave Buy 37.91% $94.56M 9.92%

Key Takeaway:

EZCORP is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers, showing a strong growth rate. In terms of Gross Profit, EZCORP is also leading the group with the highest figure. However, EZCORP's Return on Equity is in the middle compared to its peers, indicating a moderate performance in this aspect.

Get to Know EZCORP Better

EZCORP Inc is a United States-based company engaged in offering pawn loans in the United States and Mexico. It also offers short-term unsecured loans and other consumer financial products, and buy and sell second-hand goods. The operating segments of the company are us Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and other international. us Pawn segment includes all pawn activities in the United States. Latin America Pawn segment includes all pawn activities in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. The company generates revenue from merchandise sales, jewelry scrapping sales, and pawn service charges, of which key revenue is derived from the merchandise sales which are primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from the customers.

EZCORP: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: EZCORP's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: EZCORP's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EZCORP's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.81%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, EZCORP adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

