A Preview Of Enphase Energy's Earnings

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Enphase Energy to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77.

The market awaits Enphase Energy's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.05, leading to a 12.8% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Enphase Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.40 0.55 1.03 EPS Actual 0.43 0.35 0.54 1.02 Price Change % 13.0% -6.0% 17.0% -15.0%

Performance of Enphase Energy Shares

Shares of Enphase Energy were trading at $91.64 as of October 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Enphase Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Enphase Energy.

Analysts have provided Enphase Energy with 19 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $112.53, suggesting a potential 22.8% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Onto Innovation, Entegris and Amkor Tech, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Onto Innovation received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $255.0, implying a potential 178.26% upside. Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Entegris, with an average 1-year price target of $143.83, suggesting a potential 56.95% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Amkor Tech, with an average 1-year price target of $41.5, implying a potential 54.71% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Onto Innovation, Entegris and Amkor Tech are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Enphase Energy Neutral -57.33% $137.17M 1.20% Onto Innovation Outperform 27.10% $128.24M 2.93% Entegris Buy -9.81% $375.82M 1.95% Amkor Tech Buy 0.24% $212.38M 1.66%

Key Takeaway:

Enphase Energy ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. Overall, Enphase Energy is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

Discovering Enphase Energy: A Closer Look

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Enphase Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -57.33%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enphase Energy's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Enphase Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Enphase Energy visit their earnings calendar on our site.

