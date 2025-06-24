A Preview Of Energy Transfer's Earnings

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Energy Transfer will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

The announcement from Energy Transfer is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.08, leading to a 0.81% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Market Performance of Energy Transfer's Stock

Shares of Energy Transfer were trading at $17.64 as of June 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.21%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Energy Transfer

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Energy Transfer.

The consensus rating for Energy Transfer is Outperform, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $22.33, there's a potential 26.59% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kinder Morgan, Enterprise Prods Partners and MPLX, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kinder Morgan, with an average 1-year price target of $28.5, suggesting a potential 61.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Enterprise Prods Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $36.4, suggesting a potential 106.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for MPLX, with an average 1-year price target of $52.0, suggesting a potential 194.78% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Kinder Morgan, Enterprise Prods Partners and MPLX are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Energy Transfer Outperform -2.82% $4.08B 3.56% Kinder Morgan Neutral 10.39% $2.15B 2.33% Enterprise Prods Partners Outperform 4.45% $1.73B 4.79% MPLX Outperform 10.87% $1.27B 8.15%

Key Takeaway:

Energy Transfer ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns one of the largest portfolios of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets in the US, primarily in Texas and the US midcontinent region. Its pipeline network includes more than 12,000 miles of intrastate pipelines and 20,000 miles of interstate pipelines. It also owns gathering, processing, and storage facilities in the largest US oil and gas producing regions. Other businesses include a network of natrual gas liquids and refined products facilities, 18,000 miles of crude oil pipelines, and the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. Energy Transfer combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Energy Transfer

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Energy Transfer's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.82%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Energy Transfer's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Energy Transfer's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Energy Transfer's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.0%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Energy Transfer's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.72, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Energy Transfer visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for ET

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

