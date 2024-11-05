A Preview Of Enact Holdings's Earnings

Enact Holdings (NASDAQ:ACT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Enact Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01.

The market awaits Enact Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.29, which was followed by a 1.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enact Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.98 0.96 0.92 0.88 EPS Actual 1.27 1.04 0.98 1.02 Price Change % -2.0% -0.0% -5.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Enact Holdings were trading at $32.42 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Enact Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Enact Holdings.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Enact Holdings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $38.0, suggesting a potential 17.21% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mr. Cooper Gr and Walker & Dunlop, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Mr. Cooper Gr is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $111.0, indicating a potential 242.38% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Walker & Dunlop is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $107.5, suggesting a potential 231.59% upside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Mr. Cooper Gr and Walker & Dunlop, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PennyMac Financial Servs Outperform 12.95% $238.99M 1.87% Mr. Cooper Gr Outperform -12.15% $270M 1.73% Walker & Dunlop Neutral -0.71% $119.73M 1.30%

Key Takeaway:

Enact Holdings ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Enact Holdings

Enact Holdings Inc is a private mortgage insurance company serving the United States housing finance market. The principal mortgage insurance customers are originators of residential mortgage loans who determine which mortgage insurer or insurers they will use for the placement of mortgage insurance written on loans they originate. The company is engaged in the business of writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance.

Breaking Down Enact Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Enact Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Enact Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 61.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enact Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.85%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enact Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, Enact Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Enact Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

