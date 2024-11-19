A Preview Of Copa Holdings's Earnings

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Copa Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.43.

Investors in Copa Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.24, leading to a 5.42% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Copa Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 3.12 3.41 3.87 3.79 EPS Actual 2.88 4.19 4.47 4.39 Price Change % 5.0% -0.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Copa Holdings were trading at $102.9 as of November 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Copa Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Copa Holdings.

Analysts have given Copa Holdings a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $175.0, indicating a potential 70.07% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of SkyWest, JetBlue Airways and Alaska Air Gr, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for SkyWest, with an average 1-year price target of $117.67, indicating a potential 14.35% upside. JetBlue Airways received a Neutral consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $6.28, implying a potential 93.9% downside. For Alaska Air Gr, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $56.6, indicating a potential 45.0% downside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for SkyWest, JetBlue Airways and Alaska Air Gr, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Copa Holdings Outperform 1.26% $277.82M 5.43% SkyWest Buy 19.14% $210.33M 3.95% JetBlue Airways Neutral 0.51% $432M -2.25% Alaska Air Gr Buy 8.21% $699M 5.42%

Key Takeaway:

Copa Holdings ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks second in gross profit. It ranks first in return on equity.

Discovering Copa Holdings: A Closer Look

Copa Holdings SA is a provider of airline passenger and cargo services through its subsidiaries. The company operates through the air transportation segment. It offers international air transportation for passengers, cargo, and mail, operating from its Panama City hub in the Republic of Panama and domestic and international air transportation for passengers, cargo and mail with a point-to-point route network through Copa Colombia a Colombian air carrier. The company's geographical segments are North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean. It derives the maximum revenue from North America.

Key Indicators: Copa Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Copa Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.26% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Copa Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.68% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Copa Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.27%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Copa Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

