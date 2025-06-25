Preview: Concentrix's Earnings

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-06-26. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Concentrix will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75.

Anticipation surrounds Concentrix's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.20, leading to a 42.38% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Concentrix's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.59 3.01 2.93 2.62 EPS Actual 2.79 3.26 2.87 2.69 Price Change % 42.0% 3.0% -19.0% 8.0%

Performance of Concentrix Shares

Shares of Concentrix were trading at $54.08 as of June 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Concentrix

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Concentrix.

Analysts have provided Concentrix with 4 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $58.0, suggesting a potential 7.25% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Verra Mobility, CSG Systems Intl and TaskUs, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Verra Mobility, with an average 1-year price target of $26.88, suggesting a potential 50.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CSG Systems Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $58.0, suggesting a potential 7.25% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for TaskUs, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 69.49% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Verra Mobility, CSG Systems Intl and TaskUs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Concentrix Neutral -1.27% $855.90M 1.66% Verra Mobility Outperform 6.45% $210.44M 11.45% CSG Systems Intl Neutral 1.46% $144.96M 5.70% TaskUs Neutral 22.12% $106.61M 4.16%

Key Takeaway:

Concentrix ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a slight decline. It is at the bottom for gross profit, indicating lower profitability. However, Concentrix is at the top for return on equity, showing strong performance in generating profits relative to shareholders' equity.

All You Need to Know About Concentrix

Concentrix Corp is a technology enabled company specialized in customer engagement and customer management. The company provides end-to-end capabilities, including CX process optimization, technology innovation and design engineering, front- and back-office automation, analytics and business transformation services to clients in five industry verticals. The Company's verticals are technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare. Geographically, the company operates in Philippines, Unites States, India, Frances and Others. Maximum revenue is from Technology and consumer electronics industry and geographically from Philippines.

Key Indicators: Concentrix's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Concentrix faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.27% in revenue growth as of 28 February, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Concentrix's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.82%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Concentrix's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Concentrix's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Concentrix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.22.

