Preview: Comfort Systems USA's Earnings

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Comfort Systems USA to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.77.

Comfort Systems USA bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $1.04, leading to a 5.64% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Comfort Systems USA's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 3.71 3.67 3.97 3.14 EPS Actual 4.75 4.09 4.09 3.74 Price Change % 6.0% -5.0% -10.0% 6.0%

Tracking Comfort Systems USA's Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA were trading at $532.14 as of July 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Comfort Systems USA

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Comfort Systems USA.

The consensus rating for Comfort Systems USA is Buy, derived from 4 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $547.0 implies a potential 2.79% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of AECOM, APi Group and MasTec, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for AECOM, with an average 1-year price target of $122.2, suggesting a potential 77.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for APi Group, with an average 1-year price target of $48.62, suggesting a potential 90.86% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MasTec, with an average 1-year price target of $185.29, suggesting a potential 65.18% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for AECOM, APi Group and MasTec, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Comfort Systems USA Buy 19.15% $403.42M 9.72% AECOM Outperform -4.37% $290.76M 6.39% APi Group Outperform 7.37% $542M 1.04% MasTec Buy 5.99% $311.10M 0.34%

Key Takeaway:

Comfort Systems USA ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Inc provides comprehensive mechanical contracting services, including heating, ventilation, & air conditioning, or HVAC; plumbing; piping & controls; construction; and other electrical components. Projects are mainly for commercial, industrial, & institutional buildings, & tend to be geared toward HVAC. Revenue is roughly split between installation services for newly constructed facilities & maintenance services for existing buildings. The company installs & repairs products and systems throughout the United States. It operates in two segments, Mechanical services & Electrical services, the majority is from the Mechanical services segment.

Comfort Systems USA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Comfort Systems USA displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Comfort Systems USA's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comfort Systems USA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comfort Systems USA's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

To track all earnings releases for Comfort Systems USA visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FIX

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FIX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.