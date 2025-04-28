Preview: Clearwater Paper's Earnings

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Clearwater Paper to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Investors in Clearwater Paper are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.84, which was followed by a 8.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clearwater Paper's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.33 0.29 0.30 1.11 EPS Actual -1.17 0.35 -0.53 1.43 Price Change % -8.0% 11.0% -21.0% 11.0%

Market Performance of Clearwater Paper's Stock

Shares of Clearwater Paper were trading at $24.42 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 46.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Clearwater Paper

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Clearwater Paper.

A total of 1 analyst ratings have been received for Clearwater Paper, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $37.0, suggesting a potential 51.52% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mercer Intl, Magnera and Sylvamo, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Mercer Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 75.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Magnera, with an average 1-year price target of $24.0, suggesting a potential 1.72% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sylvamo, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, suggesting a potential 227.6% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Mercer Intl, Magnera and Sylvamo, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Clearwater Paper Outperform 44.12% $14.70M 26.21% Mercer Intl Neutral 3.81% $76.18M 3.53% Magnera Outperform 119.11% $71M -9.14% Sylvamo Neutral 0.62% $237M 9.08%

Key Takeaway:

Clearwater Paper ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Clearwater Paper Better

Clearwater Paper Corp is engaged in the manufacturing and supplier of Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS) paperboard packaging products. The company products includes: SBS paperboard which is a premium paperboard grade that is frequently used to produce folding cartons, food service, commercial printing items. It generates maximum revenue from Pulp and Paperboard segment. Company operate in United States and have globalized access too. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Clearwater Paper's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Clearwater Paper's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 44.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Clearwater Paper's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 51.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clearwater Paper's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 26.21%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Clearwater Paper's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Clearwater Paper's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Clearwater Paper visit their earnings calendar on our site.

