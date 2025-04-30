Preview: CareTrust REIT's Earnings

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CareTrust REIT will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

The market awaits CareTrust REIT's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.67% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at CareTrust REIT's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.38 0.36 0.37 EPS Actual 0.40 0.38 0.36 0.35 Price Change % 4.0% 3.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of CareTrust REIT were trading at $28.79 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about CareTrust REIT

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CareTrust REIT.

The consensus rating for CareTrust REIT is Outperform, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $29.67, there's a potential 3.06% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Healthcare Realty Trust, American Healthcare REIT and Sabra Health Care REIT, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Healthcare Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 42.69% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for American Healthcare REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $35.4, suggesting a potential 22.96% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sabra Health Care REIT, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 34.0% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Healthcare Realty Trust, American Healthcare REIT and Sabra Health Care REIT, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CareTrust REIT Outperform 16.32% $58.93M 1.95% Healthcare Realty Trust Neutral -7.15% $176.19M -2.00% American Healthcare REIT Outperform 12.47% $112.17M -1.42% Sabra Health Care REIT Neutral 11.60% $122.51M 1.70%

Key Takeaway:

CareTrust REIT ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, CareTrust REIT is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of financial performance metrics.

All You Need to Know About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded REIT engaged in the ownership, acquisition, financing, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. The company has one reportable segment consisting of investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. It generates revenues by leasing healthcare-related properties to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements, under which the tenant is solely responsible for the costs related to the property.

CareTrust REIT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CareTrust REIT's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.32% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CareTrust REIT's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 83.56%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): CareTrust REIT's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CareTrust REIT's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.64%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CareTrust REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

