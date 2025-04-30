A Preview Of Bio-Rad Laboratories's Earnings

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 9.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bio-Rad Laboratories's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.88 1.16 2.01 2.15 EPS Actual 2.90 2.01 3.11 2.29 Price Change % -10.0% 8.0% -2.0% -4.0%

Tracking Bio-Rad Laboratories's Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories were trading at $242.32 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.94%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Bio-Rad Laboratories has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $307.5, the consensus suggests a potential 26.9% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Bruker, Charles River and Stevanato Group, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Bruker, with an average 1-year price target of $57.0, suggesting a potential 76.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Charles River, with an average 1-year price target of $166.8, suggesting a potential 31.17% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Stevanato Group, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, suggesting a potential 90.3% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Bruker, Charles River and Stevanato Group, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bio-Rad Laboratories Neutral -2.00% $341.91M -10.18% Bruker Outperform 14.64% $493.30M 0.76% Charles River Neutral -1.08% $284.24M -5.96% Stevanato Group Neutral 3.10% $98.15M 3.54%

Key Takeaway:

Bio-Rad Laboratories ranks in the middle among peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, while it ranks at the top for return on equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, headquartered in Hercules, California, develops, manufactures, and sells products and solutions for the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. In clinical diagnostics (56% of sales), Bio-Rad sells test systems and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories. In life sciences (44% of sales), it develops and manufactures instruments and reagents used in research, biopharmaceutical production, and food testing and has a leadership position in dPCR technology. The company is geographically diverse, with major markets in the Americas (42% of 2023 sales), Europe (31%), Asia (31%), and other (6%). Bio-Rad owns approximately 33% of Sartorius, a lab and bioprocessing supplier that specializes in single-use technology used in biologics manufacturing.

Financial Milestones: Bio-Rad Laboratories's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Bio-Rad Laboratories's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.0%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bio-Rad Laboratories's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -107.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bio-Rad Laboratories's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.

To track all earnings releases for Bio-Rad Laboratories visit their earnings calendar on our site.

