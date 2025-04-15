A Preview Of Autoliv's Earnings

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Autoliv to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66.

Autoliv bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.22, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Autoliv's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.83 1.95 2.23 1.41 EPS Actual 3.05 1.84 1.87 1.58 Price Change % -5.0% 6.0% -10.0% 6.0%

Market Performance of Autoliv's Stock

Shares of Autoliv were trading at $82.76 as of April 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Autoliv

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Autoliv.

With 5 analyst ratings, Autoliv has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $98.8, indicating a potential 19.38% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of BorgWarner, Gentex and Lear, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BorgWarner, with an average 1-year price target of $37.58, suggesting a potential 54.59% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Gentex, with an average 1-year price target of $27.08, suggesting a potential 67.28% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lear, with an average 1-year price target of $105.56, suggesting a potential 27.55% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for BorgWarner, Gentex and Lear, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Autoliv Outperform -4.91% $550M 10.65% BorgWarner Outperform -2.36% $683M -6.93% Gentex Neutral -8.06% $176.23M 3.54% Lear Neutral -2.17% $387.10M 1.91%

Key Takeaway:

Autoliv ranks first in gross profit among its peers. It ranks second in return on equity. It ranks third in consensus rating. It ranks last in revenue growth.

Get to Know Autoliv Better

Autoliv Inc is the world-wide leader in passive safety components and systems for the auto industry. Products include seat belts, frontal air bags, side-impact air bags, air bag inflators, and steering wheels. The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance is the company's largest customer at 10% of 2023 revenue, with Stellantis accounting for 10% and Volkswagen 9%. At 34% of 2023 revenue, the Americas was Autoliv's largest geographic region, followed by Europe at 27%, China at 20%, and rest of world at 19%.

Financial Insights: Autoliv

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Autoliv's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.91%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Autoliv's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.91.

To track all earnings releases for Autoliv visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ALV

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Barclays Upgrades Equal-Weight Overweight Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ALV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.