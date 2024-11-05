Preview: Astronics's Earnings

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Astronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The market awaits Astronics's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.13, leading to a 7.7% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Astronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.17 -0.01 0.22 0.04 EPS Actual 0.04 -0.09 0.20 -0.51 Price Change % -8.0% 7.000000000000001% -2.0% -13.0%

Market Performance of Astronics's Stock

Shares of Astronics were trading at $18.19 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Astronics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Astronics.

With 1 analyst ratings, Astronics has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $20.0, indicating a potential 9.95% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ducommun, Byrna Technologies and AerSale, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Ducommun, with an average 1-year price target of $74.33, indicating a potential 308.63% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Byrna Technologies is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $18.0, suggesting a potential 1.04% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for AerSale, with an average 1-year price target of $9.25, indicating a potential 49.15% downside. Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ducommun, Byrna Technologies and AerSale, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Astronics Neutral 13.56% $41.35M 0.60% Ducommun Buy 5.17% $51.24M 1.19% Byrna Technologies Buy 194.34% $13.01M 2.28% AerSale Buy 11.22% $21.72M -0.81%

Key Takeaway:

Astronics ranks in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with one peer showing significantly higher growth. It ranks at the bottom for gross profit, with peers reporting higher figures. In terms of return on equity, Astronics is at the bottom compared to its peers, who have higher returns. Overall, Astronics' performance is mixed compared to its peers in these key metrics.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp supplies products to the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Aerospace and Test Systems. The aerospace segment serves three primary markets: military, commercial transport, and General Aviation. The Test Systems segment serves the aerospace, defense, and semiconductor markets. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Aerospace segment. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Astronics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Astronics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Astronics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.77%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Astronics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, Astronics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

