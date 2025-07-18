Press Release: Trahan and Colleagues Introduce Legislation to Ensure Access to FDA-Approved Medicines

Legislation introduced to ensure access to FDA-approved medicines, preventing states from restricting prescriptions and use.

Congresswomen Lori Trahan, Deborah Ross, Kim Schrier, Kathy Castor, and Lizzie Fletcher introduced the Right to FDA-Approved Medicines Act, aiming to secure access to FDA-approved medications across the U.S. This legislation seeks to preempt state restrictions that may ban the prescription or use of these medications, particularly in light of recent state-level actions against drugs like mifepristone.

Trahan emphasized, "Doctors should be able to prescribe safe, effective, FDA-approved medications based on what’s best for their patients – not what politicians believe." Supporters expressed concern about the implications of state-level bans on broader access to essential medications.

The proposed bill would affirm the rights of patients and healthcare providers regarding FDA-approved drugs, aiming to prevent state interference. Ross highlighted that "if a medication is approved by the FDA, no state can stand in the way of a patient who needs it."

