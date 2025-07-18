Press Release: Tim Scott Highlights Support for Modern Worker Empowerment Act in Recent Statements

Key organizations support the Modern Worker Empowerment Act, aiming to improve benefits for independent contractors while emphasizing worker dignity.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) recently introduced the Modern Worker Empowerment Act, which aims to enhance the flexibility and benefits available to independent contractors. The legislation has garnered support from various organizations in South Carolina and nationally, with advocates asserting that it recognizes the changing nature of work today.

Regan Parker of ShiftKey stated, “This legislation is a necessary step toward a future of work that reflects how people work today.” Other supporters, including members of the trucking industry, praised the act for safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of independent workers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tim Scott Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tim Scott is worth $803.7K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 311th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Scott has approximately $45.2K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tim Scott's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Tim Scott Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tim Scott:

S.2301: A bill to reauthorize certain programs regarding rural health care.

S.2237: Hospital Inpatient Services Modernization Act

S.2228: A bill to amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to harmonize the definition of employee with the common law.

S.2118: Value Over Cost Act of 2025

S.2116: A bill to require the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to annually review, update, and report on the facilities and property of the United States Government determined to be national security sensitive for purposes of review of real estate transactions under section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950.

S.2003: Strengthening Benefit Plans Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Tim Scott on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Scott.

Tim Scott Fundraising

Tim Scott recently disclosed $674.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 94th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 98.0% came from individual donors.

Scott disclosed $868.5K of spending. This was the 33rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Scott disclosed $5.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 47th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tim Scott's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

