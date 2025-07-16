Press Release: Senators Tom Cotton and Mark Warner Announce Passage of Intelligence Authorization Act

The Senate Intelligence Committee approved the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 with bipartisan support.

Quiver AI Summary

The Senate Intelligence Committee has passed the Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026 with a bipartisan vote of 15-2. Senators Tom Cotton and Mark R. Warner, who lead the committee, noted that the legislation authorizes funding and enhances oversight of the U.S. Intelligence Community to address national security threats.

Senator Cotton expressed gratitude for the collaboration, stating the bill would improve the efficiency of intelligence agencies and includes measures to protect critical infrastructure. Senator Warner added that the bill supports whistleblower protections and prepares the Intelligence Community for future technological threats.

The Act includes reforms for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, establishes restrictions on foreign diplomats, enhances cybersecurity, and promotes transparency regarding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further provisions aim to strengthen counter-intelligence efforts and improve the Intelligence Community's capabilities in artificial intelligence and biotechnology.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

