Press Release: Senators Bernie Moreno and Tammy Baldwin Introduce Legislation for Consumer Protection and Manufacturing Support

Senators Moreno and Baldwin introduce legislation to enhance safety standards for foreign-manufactured gas cylinders, supporting U.S. manufacturers.

Quiver AI Summary

Senators Bernie Moreno and Tammy Baldwin introduced the Compressed Gas Cylinder Safety and Oversight Improvements Act of 2025 in Washington, aiming to enhance oversight of foreign-manufactured gas cylinders and protect U.S. consumers. Moreno remarked on foreign manufacturers exploiting loopholes, while Baldwin emphasized the need for equitable safety standards.

The proposed legislation mandates that foreign manufacturers comply with U.S. safety and compliance standards, introduces stricter vetting processes for foreign markets, and empowers the Department of Transportation to conduct inspections and revoke approvals from non-compliant facilities.

This initiative seeks to bolster American manufacturing while ensuring public safety in the use of gas cylinders, reflecting a bipartisan effort to support local industries and standards.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Bernie Moreno Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Bernie Moreno:

S.1771: Larry Henderson Act

S.1653: USA CAR Act

S.1492: Deploying American Blockchains Act of 2025

S.1388: PROTECT Act of 2025

S.1219: USA CAR Act

S.849: The Allegiance Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Bernie Moreno on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Moreno.

Bernie Moreno Fundraising

Bernie Moreno recently disclosed $140.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 465th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 56.3% came from individual donors.

Moreno disclosed $217.6K of spending. This was the 202nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Moreno disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 250th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Bernie Moreno's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.