Press Release: Senator Ron Wyden Votes Against FY26 Intelligence Authorization Act Citing Loss of Oversight

Senator Ron Wyden opposed the FY26 Intelligence Authorization Act, citing reduced oversight of intelligence agencies and accountability concerns.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden announced his opposition to the 2026 Intelligence Authorization Act, citing concerns that it diminishes essential oversight of intelligence agencies. Wyden stated, "It’s legislative malpractice to reduce the Senate’s oversight... while Donald Trump... is ignoring laws and constitutional protections."

He criticized the bill for eliminating Senate confirmation for the general counsels of intelligence agencies, potentially insulating them from accountability. Despite his opposition, Wyden noted he successfully included whistleblower protections and restrictions on intelligence agencies' contracts involving location data.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Ron Wyden Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ron Wyden is worth $20.1M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 52nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wyden has approximately $11.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ron Wyden's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wyden.

Ron Wyden Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ron Wyden:

S.2178: Equal Dignity for Married Taxpayers Act of 2025

S.2164: Algorithmic Accountability Act of 2025

S.2159: Tech Safety for Victims of Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking Act

S.2095: PARTNERSHIPS Act

S.2094: Basis Shifting is a Rip-off Act

S.2059: Keeping Obstetrics Local Act

You can track bills proposed by Ron Wyden on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wyden.

Ron Wyden Fundraising

Ron Wyden recently disclosed $160.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 430th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 69.5% came from individual donors.

Wyden disclosed $317.4K of spending. This was the 126th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Wyden disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 173rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ron Wyden's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.