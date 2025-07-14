Press Release: Senator Roger Marshall Highlights $9 Billion Spending Cut Proposal for American Taxpayers

Senator Roger Marshall discusses a $9 billion spending cut proposal aimed at reducing wasteful government expenditures.

On July 14, 2025, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) appeared on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" to discuss the White House's proposed rescissions package aimed at cutting $9 billion in spending. He characterized this move as necessary given the national debt, currently at $37 trillion, and emphasized the significance of reducing spending in areas such as public broadcasting, specifically citing organizations like NPR and PBS. "The folks back in Kansas are tired of the federal government spending a billion dollars on public broadcasting," he stated, indicating a preference for reallocating these funds. Additionally, Senator Marshall expressed confidence that the package could pass with the support of Republican senators, as only a simple majority would be needed.

During the broadcast, Marshall also addressed concerns over President Biden's cognitive abilities, questioning his participation in decision-making processes and expressing a desire for more transparency regarding the use of an autopen for signing documents. He argued, "Let's invite him on to Newsmax today" to engage in a live interview, suggesting that there should be proof of his involvement in significant discussions. The senator concluded by underscoring the urgency of passing the rescissions package as a demonstration of responsible governance and fiscal accountability.

Roger Marshall Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Roger Marshall is worth $6.1M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 127th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Marshall has approximately $136.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Roger Marshall Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Roger Marshall:

S.2114: Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act

S.2090: Budget Reform Act of 2025

S.1999: USDA CROP Act of 2025

S.1907: Plant Biostimulant Act of 2025

S.1906: Innovative FEED Act of 2025

S.1816: Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act of 2025

Roger Marshall Fundraising

Roger Marshall recently disclosed $551.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 107th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 31.4% came from individual donors.

Marshall disclosed $35.7K of spending. This was the 639th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Marshall disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 114th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

