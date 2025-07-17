Press Release: Senator Roger Marshall Comments on Passage of Rescissions Package

Senator Roger Marshall remarks on the Senate's passing of a rescissions package aimed at cutting wasteful spending.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kansas) issued a statement following the Senate's passage of a rescissions package aimed at cutting wasteful government spending. He emphasized the need for fiscal responsibility, stating, "The American people gave us a mandate to eliminate wasteful spending and address our $37 trillion national debt."

Marshall highlighted the package's provisions to eliminate $9 billion in what he termed waste, fraud, and abuse, affirming that this action aligns with the expectations of taxpayers. He remarked, "Kansans’ taxpayer dollars deserve careful stewardship and efficient use—this is another promise made, promise kept by President Trump."

Roger Marshall Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Roger Marshall is worth $6.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 128th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Marshall has approximately $136.6K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Roger Marshall's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Marshall.

Roger Marshall Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Roger Marshall:

S.2114: Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act

S.2090: Budget Reform Act of 2025

S.1999: USDA CROP Act of 2025

S.1907: Plant Biostimulant Act of 2025

S.1906: Innovative FEED Act of 2025

S.1816: Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Roger Marshall on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Marshall.

Roger Marshall Fundraising

Roger Marshall recently disclosed $464.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 177th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 41.7% came from individual donors.

Marshall disclosed $74.3K of spending. This was the 585th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Marshall disclosed $2.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 103rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Roger Marshall's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

