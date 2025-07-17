Press Release: Senator Pete Ricketts Highlights Government Efficiency During State Department Hearing

Senator Pete Ricketts emphasized government efficiency during a Foreign Relations Committee hearing, advocating for organizational improvements.

During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) emphasized the need for government efficiency while discussing with Michael Rigas, Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. Ricketts noted his experience as Governor of Nebraska, highlighting the merger of agencies and training initiatives that resulted in substantial time savings and cost reductions.

Ricketts pointed to the complexity of the current State Department's organizational structure as indicative of bureaucratic bloat, stating that "if everything's a priority, nothing's a priority." He called for evaluation and adaptation of agencies to ensure effectiveness in operations.

Pete Ricketts Net Worth

Pete Ricketts is worth $182.9M, as of July 17th, 2025.

Ricketts has approximately $105.6M invested in publicly traded assets.

Pete Ricketts Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Pete Ricketts:

S.2130: AUKUS Improvement Act of 2025

S.2108: VARIANCE Act

S.2048: PRC Military and Human Rights Capital Markets Sanctions Act of 2025

S.2047: No Capital Gains Allowance for American Adversaries Act

S.2046: No China in Index Funds Act

S.2045: Protecting Endowments from Our Adversaries Act

Pete Ricketts Fundraising

Pete Ricketts recently disclosed $656.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. 41.3% came from individual donors.

Ricketts disclosed $414.4K of spending.

Ricketts disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period.

