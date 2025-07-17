Press Release: Senator Mike Crapo Issues Statement on Senate-Passed Rescissions Package

Senator Mike Crapo supports the Senate's $9 billion rescissions package aimed at eliminating wasteful foreign aid spending.

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) has released a statement following the Senate's passage of a $9 billion rescissions package. He expressed support for the measure, stating, "I cast my vote in support of rescinding funds for wasteful foreign aid programs that have deviated from their original intent or that do not promote American interests."

Senator Crapo emphasized that reducing waste, fraud, and abuse in federal spending can help ensure the viability of critical programs for national security and global health. He noted that such financial discipline is essential in protecting Americans from the spread of fatal diseases.

Mike Crapo Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mike Crapo is worth $3.5M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 175th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Crapo has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mike Crapo's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crapo.

Mike Crapo Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mike Crapo:

S.2019: TRAPS Act

S.1714: Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act

S.1532: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to modify the railroad track maintenance credit.

S.1163: Rural Veterinary Workforce Act

S.1150: Increased TSP Access Act of 2025

S.995: Choice in Automobile Retail Sales Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Mike Crapo on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crapo.

Mike Crapo Fundraising

Mike Crapo recently disclosed $202.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 426th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 42.3% came from individual donors.

Crapo disclosed $73.0K of spending. This was the 595th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Crapo disclosed $2.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 101st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mike Crapo's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

