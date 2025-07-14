Press Release: Senator Jim Risch Reports on Tax Cuts for Idaho Workers and Legislative Achievements

Senator Jim Risch highlights historic tax cuts and budget achievements in a recent interview.

Quiver AI Summary

In a recent interview with Idaho Falls' NewsTalk Radio, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) expressed support for the Republicans' tax cuts for working families and highlighted the successes of the budget reconciliation package. Risch stated that had the recently passed bill not been enacted, it would have led to "the largest tax increase in history for American taxpayers." He emphasized the preservation of the 2017 tax cuts put in place during President Trump's first term, claiming this avoided a significant tax hike and introduced what he described as "the largest tax cuts for working Idahoans in history," including exemptions for tips and overtime pay.

Additionally, Risch noted that the bill also allocates funds for immigration enforcement and secures the southern border. He mentioned a substantial reduction in federal spending by $1.6 trillion, arguing that the current rate of spending, exacerbated by the pandemic, needed to be addressed. He further remarked that the legislation effectively ends the Green New Deal, which he referred to as the "Green New Scam," protects public lands, and proposes reforms to Medicare.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

James E. Risch Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that James E. Risch is worth $54.9M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 22nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Risch has approximately $898.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track James E. Risch's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Risch.

James E. Risch Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by James E. Risch:

S.2251: A bill to amend the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 to prevent the use of funds under such Act to teach or advance concepts related to gender ideology, and for other purposes.

S.1902: ETAP Act of 2025

S.1801: International Nuclear Energy Act of 2025

S.1774: Protecting Minors in Federal Health Plans Act

S.1698: Small Business Disaster Coordination Act

S.1612: No Official Palestine Entry Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by James E. Risch on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Risch.

James E. Risch Fundraising

James E. Risch recently disclosed $269.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 242nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 64.3% came from individual donors.

Risch disclosed $193.7K of spending. This was the 207th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Risch disclosed $2.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 98th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track James E. Risch's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.