Press Release: Senator Jack Reed Co-Sponsors Consumer OPT-IN Act to Simplify Subscription Cancellations

Senators Reed and Van Hollen introduce the Consumer OPT-IN Act to simplify subscription cancellations and protect consumers.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) has co-introduced the Consumer Online Payment Transparency and Integrity (Consumer OPT-IN) Act, aimed at addressing issues with subscription services that offer 'free trials.' This legislation seeks to require companies to make it simpler for consumers to cancel subscriptions, shifting from "opt-out" to "opt-in" practices.

The move follows a recent appeals court ruling that invalidated the Federal Trade Commission's 'click to cancel' rule, prompting lawmakers to push for stronger consumer protection measures against deceptive marketing practices. The proposed bill has garnered support from multiple senators and consumer advocacy organizations.

Key provisions of the Consumer OPT-IN Act include mandatory explicit consent before automatic renewals, refunds for billing violations, and increased regulatory authority for the FTC over deceptive contract practices. Consumers experiencing issues with subscriptions are encouraged to report them to the FTC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

