Press Release: Senator Deb Fischer Commends VA for Advancing Omaha Hospital Project

Senator Deb Fischer commends the VA for advancing the Omaha hospital project in their development plan.

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) has expressed support for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) decision to include the Omaha VA hospital project in its Five Year Development Plan, marking an advancement towards final construction. Fischer remarked, "The Omaha VA hospital will turn 75 years old this year, and it’s clear it must be replaced to meet the standard of care our veterans need and deserve." The project was previously on the Strategic Capital Investment Planning Process Project List but has now been integrated into the VA's Future Years Defense Program, solidifying the VA's commitment to commence design and planning work, leading to construction.



Additionally, as a member of the Senate Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, Fischer has been active in advocating for investments in VA infrastructure, including questioning VA Secretary Doug Collins regarding plans supporting VA healthcare facilities. The integration of the Omaha project into the Five Year Development Plan is seen by Fischer as a crucial step for the welfare of veterans in Nebraska.

Deb Fischer Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Deb Fischer is worth $4.8M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 147th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fischer has approximately $410.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Deb Fischer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Deb Fischer:

S.2176: NNSA Infrastructure Improvements Act of 2025

S.1962: Secure Space Act of 2025

S.1878: ATTAIN Mental Health Act

S.1835: CHIP IN for Veterans Act of 2025

S.1618: Precision Agriculture Loan Act of 2025

S.1617: LAST ACRE Act of 2025

Deb Fischer Fundraising

Deb Fischer recently disclosed $188.9K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 321st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 58.7% came from individual donors.

Fischer disclosed $102.7K of spending. This was the 415th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Fischer disclosed $111.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 659th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

