Press Release: Senate Passes VA Home Loan Program Reform Act Sponsored by Congressman Derrick Van Orden

Congressman Derrick Van Orden's bill for VA Home Loan Program reforms has passed the Senate, aiding veterans in homeownership.

Congressman Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) praised the passage of his bill, H.R. 1815, known as the VA Home Loan Program Reform Act, by the Senate. The legislation aims to create a permanent partial claims program within the VA Home Loan Program, allowing veterans access to the same mortgage support options available to non-veterans.

Van Orden criticized the previous VASP program from the Biden administration, claiming it created a financial burden and lacked Congressional consultation. He asserted that the new act would help veterans maintain homeownership and prevent homelessness, receiving support from fellow legislators.

