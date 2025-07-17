Press Release: Sen. Jerry Moran Comments on Passage of Rescissions Act of 2025

Senator Jerry Moran comments on the passage of the Rescissions Act, emphasizing funding protection for key agricultural programs.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) issued a statement following his support for the Rescissions Act of 2025. He emphasized Congress's role in funding the government and stated that the act allows the President to reclaim unused funds, as requested in a $9 billion package during the Trump administration.

Moran added that his amendment ensures that vital commodity-based programs, such as Food for Peace and McGovern-Dole, will not face funding cuts. He noted that funding for these programs is protected and not subject to the rescissions outlined in the bill.

Additionally, he highlighted recent advancements in the FY26 Agriculture Appropriations Act, which allocates substantial funding for these food assistance programs, reaffirming the commitment to supporting agricultural producers and addressing global hunger.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Jerry Moran Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Jerry Moran is worth $2.0M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 221st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Moran has approximately $908.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Jerry Moran's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Moran.

Jerry Moran Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Jerry Moran:

S.2240: A bill to amend title 10, United States Code, to expand authorities for intergovernmental support agreements for the Department of Defense, and for other purposes.

S.2140: Haskell Indian Nations University Improvement Act

S.1958: FORECAST Act

S.1712: Criminal History Access Act of 2025

S.1706: A bill to require aircraft operating in Class B airspace in the national airspace system to install and operate ADS-B In and ADS-B Out equipment, and for other purposes.

S.1603: Preserving Rural Housing Investments Act

You can track bills proposed by Jerry Moran on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Moran.

Jerry Moran Fundraising

Jerry Moran recently disclosed $86.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 640th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 17.2% came from individual donors.

Moran disclosed $59.2K of spending. This was the 656th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Moran disclosed $5.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 49th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Jerry Moran's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.