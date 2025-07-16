Press Release: Roger Williams Introduces Equal Shot Act of 2025 to Support Firearm-Related Businesses

Chairman Roger Williams introduced the Equal Shot Act of 2025 to ensure fair federal assistance for firearm-related businesses.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 16, 2025, House Committee on Small Business Chairman Roger Williams (R-Texas) introduced the Equal Shot Act of 2025, legislation designed to ensure equitable treatment for firearm-related businesses regarding federal financial assistance. The bill seeks to prevent discrimination by the Small Business Administration (SBA) against these enterprises.

The Equal Shot Act aims to protect small business owners from perceived political biases, affirming that businesses supporting the Second Amendment should have equal access to federal resources. Williams remarked, “Unelected officials should not have the power to discriminate against an entire industry based on political bias.”

This legislation responds to alleged restrictions placed on firearm businesses under the Biden Administration. The bill has garnered support from significant advocacy groups, including the NRA and Gun Owners of America, and includes multiple cosponsors from the Republican Party.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Roger Williams Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Roger Williams is worth $74.6M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 15th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Williams has approximately $350.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Roger Williams's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Williams.

Roger Williams Fundraising

Roger Williams recently disclosed $100.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 520th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 9.0% came from individual donors.

Williams disclosed $141.4K of spending. This was the 335th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Williams disclosed $906.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 281st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Roger Williams's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

