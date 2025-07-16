Press Release: Reps. Sara Jacobs and James Moylan Introduce Bipartisan Security Assistance Legislation

Reps. Jacobs and Moylan propose a bipartisan bill to enhance U.S. security assistance effectiveness and streamline coordination.

Quiver AI Summary

Reps. Sara Jacobs and James Moylan have introduced bipartisan legislation called the United States Security Assistance Effectiveness Act, aimed at enhancing the effectiveness and coordination of U.S. security assistance. They cite issues like bureaucratic bottlenecks and inconsistent communication as barriers to achieving strategic foreign policy goals.

The bill proposes several measures including establishing a dedicated Coordinator for security assistance, creating a common database of programs, and mandating assessments to ensure effective outcomes for countries receiving assistance. Jacobs emphasized the need for accountability in spending, while Moylan highlighted the importance of a coordinated strategy to strengthen international defense cooperation.

For further details, the full text of the proposed legislation is available online. The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to improve U.S. foreign assistance and adapt to evolving global security needs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Sara Jacobs Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Sara Jacobs is worth $75.4M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 14th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Jacobs has approximately $20.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Sara Jacobs's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Jacobs.

Sara Jacobs Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Sara Jacobs:

H.R.4330: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to establish the Early Childhood Education Trust Fund consisting of amounts paid for the estate tax and made available to fund child care services, and for other purposes.

H.R.3916: My Body, My Data Act of 2025

H.R.3005: Global Fragility Reauthorization Act

H.R.2601: Delete DOGE Act

H.R.2557: IVF for Military Families Act

H.R.2059: To prohibit the issuance of licenses for the exportation of certain defense articles to the United Arab Emirates, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Sara Jacobs on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Jacobs.

Sara Jacobs Fundraising

Sara Jacobs recently disclosed $344.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 207th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 19.9% came from individual donors.

Jacobs disclosed $193.7K of spending. This was the 234th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Jacobs disclosed $219.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 553rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Sara Jacobs's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

