Press Release: Representative John W. Mannion Issues Statement on Passage of CLARITY and GENIUS Acts

Representative John W. Mannion comments on the passage of the CLARITY and GENIUS Acts, addressing cryptocurrency regulation.

Representative John W. Mannion (NY-22) issued a statement following the passage of the CLARITY and GENIUS Acts, highlighting the need for a "functional market structure for digital assets." He emphasized that cryptocurrency remains "one of the most underregulated areas" of the financial system, potentially endangering many Americans.

Mannion mentioned that while the bipartisan legislation is not perfect, it serves as a necessary step towards establishing consumer protections and regulatory frameworks. He noted, "Doing nothing is not an option," and stressed that these bills will introduce standards for market transparency and integrity.

The Representative concluded by expressing his commitment to further measures aimed at enhancing oversight and cracking down on corruption in the digital assets market, asserting that the legislation is a foundational step toward responsible regulation.

John Mannion Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John Mannion is worth $456.0K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 354th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Mannion has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

John Mannion Fundraising

John Mannion recently disclosed $415.6K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 205th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 59.8% came from individual donors.

Mannion disclosed $144.9K of spending. This was the 383rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Mannion disclosed $751.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 362nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

