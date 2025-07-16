Press Release: Representative Harshbarger Co-Leads Bipartisan PBM Reform Act to Address Pharmacy Practices

Representative Harshbarger co-sponsors the bipartisan PBM Reform Act to address pharmacy benefit managers' harmful practices.

Representative Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) has co-sponsored the bipartisan PBM Reform Act, introduced by Representative Buddy Carter (R-GA), aimed at addressing the practices of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). The legislation seeks to protect patients and community pharmacies from what are described as harmful and anticompetitive actions by PBMs.

Harshbarger stated, “It’s time to put an end to the shady and manipulative practices of pharmacy benefit managers,” emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency. Key features of the bill include banning spread pricing in Medicaid and improving transparency in Medicare Part D plans.

The bill is supported by several co-sponsors from both parties, including Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and Greg Murphy (R-NC). It aims to provide relief to local pharmacies and patients facing rising drug costs, while ensuring fair reimbursement processes within the healthcare system.

