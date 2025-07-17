Press Release: Representative Gregory W. Meeks Seeks Answers from Secretary Rubio on USAID Restructuring Decisions

Representative Meeks demands answers from Secretary Rubio about USAID's dismantling and personnel transfers to the State Department.

Representative Gregory W. Meeks, the Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio raising concerns over the dismantling of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Meeks criticizes the transfer of staff and responsibilities to the State Department, describing it as chaotic and potentially damaging to U.S. foreign assistance efforts.

In his letter, Meeks outlines worries about staffing cuts and personnel decisions, stating they compromise the effectiveness of critical programs. He queries whether sufficient planning was undertaken and demands specific answers regarding personnel management and costs associated with these changes.

The letter emphasizes that a proposed increase of 800 hires at the State Department may be insufficient to manage the responsibilities being shifted from USAID, questioning the strategy and its implications for national security and effective governance.

Gregory W. Meeks Fundraising

Gregory W. Meeks recently disclosed $314.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 280th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 25.8% came from individual donors.

Meeks disclosed $417.9K of spending. This was the 108th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Meeks disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 158th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Gregory W. Meeks's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

