Press Release: Representative Gregory W. Meeks Files Discharge Petition to Challenge Trump's Tariff Authority

Representative Gregory W. Meeks files a discharge petition to terminate President Trump's tariff authority, seeking a House vote.

Quiver AI Summary

Representative Gregory W. Meeks, Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has filed a discharge petition to compel a vote on resolutions aimed at terminating President Trump’s authority to impose tariffs, which he claims disproportionately affect American families. House Republicans did not act on the resolutions submitted in April.

Meeks criticized Trump’s trade policies, stating, “His reckless tariffs… are raising prices on everyday items,” and accused Republicans of betraying working-class Americans by failing to support his petition. He urges them to sign the discharge petition to "end this tariff tantrum."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

