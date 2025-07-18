Press Release: Representative Derek Tran Votes Against Defense Appropriations Act, Citing Concerns Over Military Readiness

Representative Derek Tran opposes H.R. 4016, citing cuts threatening military readiness and global security implications.

U.S. Representative Derek Tran (CA-45) voted against H.R. 4016, the Department of Defense Appropriations Act for 2026, citing concerns that the legislation would impose significant cuts on the Department of Defense, potentially undermining military readiness and healthcare access for service members. Tran stated that these budget reductions could empower global adversaries and weaken U.S. military strength.

The appropriations act calls for approximately $7.75 billion in budget cuts, which Tran argues would negatively impact service members' pay and essential defense programs, particularly undermining initiatives like the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Tran emphasized the importance of adequately supporting military personnel to ensure national security.

Despite proposing an amendment to prevent the assignment of active-duty personnel to Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, his amendment did not receive a vote, and the act passed in the House by a narrow margin of 221-209. As a veteran and member of the House Armed Services Committee, Tran expressed his commitment to advocating for better resources and support for military personnel.

Derek Tran Fundraising

Derek Tran recently disclosed $780.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 67th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 70.8% came from individual donors.

Tran disclosed $219.1K of spending. This was the 241st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Tran disclosed $1.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 262nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Derek Tran's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

