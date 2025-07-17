Press Release: Representative Chip Roy Comments on House Passage of Digital Assets Legislation

Representative Chip Roy comments on the House's passage of digital assets legislation, emphasizing innovation and freedom.

Quiver AI Summary

Representative Chip Roy (TX-21) released a statement following the House's passage of several digital asset bills, including the GENIUS Act, CLARITY Act, and Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. He described the actions of House Republicans as a pivotal move to support innovation in cryptocurrencies while expressing concerns about potential governmental overreach associated with Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs).

Roy stated, "I was most proud to support H.R. 1919, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act," emphasizing that CBDCs could infringe on personal freedoms. While he commended the CLARITY Act for fostering a supportive regulatory environment, he opposed the GENIUS Act due to inadequate protections against CBDCs.

He concluded by asserting that "freedom is the centerpiece" of both innovation and prosperity, urging the Senate to expedite the passage of the relevant legislation to the President's desk.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Chip Roy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Chip Roy is worth $1.4M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 260th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Roy has approximately $121.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Chip Roy's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Roy.

Chip Roy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Chip Roy:

H.R.4201: TPS Reform Act of 2025

H.R.4200: End DED Act

H.R.3733: Make DOGE Permanent Act

H.R.3464: State Border Security Assistance Act

H.R.3321: Ending Medicaid Discrimination Against the Most Vulnerable Act

H.R.2652: Bring Entrepreneurial Advancements To Consumers Here In North America Act

You can track bills proposed by Chip Roy on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Roy.

Chip Roy Fundraising

Chip Roy recently disclosed $254.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 341st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 84.9% came from individual donors.

Roy disclosed $217.5K of spending. This was the 244th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Roy disclosed $2.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 111th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Chip Roy's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.