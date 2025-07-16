Press Release: Rep. Pat Fallon Comments on House Armed Services Committee Vote for FY 2026 NDAA

Rep. Pat Fallon comments on the House Armed Services Committee's approval of the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.

Rep. Pat Fallon commented on the House Armed Services Committee's approval of the FY 2026 National Defense Authorization Act, noting the "55-2 vote" indicates strong support. He stated, "The FY 2026 NDAA delivers on the principle of peace through strength," highlighting its focus on defense modernization amid challenges from adversaries like China and Russia.

Fallon expressed pride in his vote, describing the bill's emphasis on "innovation, acquisition reform, and the restoration of America’s defense industrial base." He remarked on the necessity of investing in technologies such as AI and drones to ensure national security, stating, "America’s national security cannot wait."

He concluded by underscoring the importance of the bill as a "major step in the right direction" for U.S. defense capabilities and missile defense systems, linking it to existing commitments and future military preparedness.

Pat Fallon Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Pat Fallon is worth $18.9M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 55th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Fallon has approximately $2.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Pat Fallon's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fallon.

Pat Fallon Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Pat Fallon:

H.R.3961: To prohibit the Secretary of Defense from entering into software source code contracts with entities with certain relationships with China, and for other purposes.

H.R.3872: MERICA Act of 2025

H.R.3807: FAST Act

H.R.3435: Federal Cyber Workforce Training Act of 2025

H.R.3434: Protecting AI and Cloud Competition in Defense Act of 2025

H.R.3279: REG Budgeting Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Pat Fallon on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Fallon.

Pat Fallon Fundraising

Pat Fallon recently disclosed $96.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 529th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 49.4% came from individual donors.

Fallon disclosed $16.9K of spending. This was the 743rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Fallon disclosed $746.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 315th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Pat Fallon's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

