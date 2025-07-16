Press Release: Rep. John Larson Issues Statement on Killing of Sayfollah Musallet

Rep. John Larson comments on the killing of Sayfollah Musallet, urging justice and an investigation by U.S. authorities.

Rep. John Larson (CT-01) expressed condolences regarding the killing of U.S. citizen Sayfollah Musallet in the West Bank. He mentioned, "My heart goes out to Sayfollah Musallet’s family in Connecticut and the Palestinian American community." Larson called for justice, urging a formal inquiry and FBI investigation into the incident.

Emphasizing the need to end violence, Larson stated that the actions leading to Musallet’s death contradict the goals of peace in the region. He is a cosponsor of the West Bank Violence Prevention Act, which seeks accountability for instigators of such violence.

