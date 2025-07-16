Press Release: Rep. Gregory Meeks Criticizes Impact of Trump's Legislation

Rep. Meeks criticizes Trump’s legislation for negatively impacting essential services and burdening Americans with tax cuts for the wealthy.

In a recent press release, Representative Gregory Meeks criticized the Republican-backed legislation referred to as the "Big, Ugly Bill," claiming it adversely affects working-class Americans by cutting essential services and imposing tax burdens favoring the wealthy. "The bill takes away vital services from millions of Americans," he stated.

Meeks also expressed concern over the dismissal of personnel from the State Department, labeling it as a reckless maneuver that compromises national security. He described these actions as signs of chaos and disregard for law under the current administration.

Additionally, Meeks invited constituents to share their experiences regarding how President Trump's executive orders are impacting their lives, emphasizing his commitment to understanding and addressing the needs of his district.

H.R.4286: To require the Department of State to develop a comprehensive strategy to counter instability in Haiti and advance a Haitian-led solution to the ongoing crisis.

H.R.4140: Burma GAP Act

H.R.3405: Suspending Transfer of Property for Improper Trump Use Act

H.R.3357: Enhancing Multi-Class Share Disclosures Act

H.R.2913: Ukraine Support Act

H.R.2643: Haiti Criminal Collusion Transparency Act of 2025

Gregory W. Meeks recently disclosed $314.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 236th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 25.8% came from individual donors.

Meeks disclosed $417.9K of spending. This was the 89th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Meeks disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 141st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

