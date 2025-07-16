Press Release: Rep. Gil Cisneros Secures 22 Legislative Priorities in National Defense Authorization Act

Congressman Gil Cisneros secured 22 legislative priorities in the National Defense Authorization Act markup, totaling over $478 million.

Congressman Gil Cisneros (CA-31) successfully secured 22 legislative priorities during a recent markup of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), emphasizing the importance of funding for servicemembers. He stated, "This bipartisan markup process is a crucial step towards getting our servicemembers the resources they deserve."

The amendments include requirements for the Department of Defense to address housing costs, promote mental health resources, and report on recruitment efforts. The initiatives aim to improve military readiness and support for military families, with a total authorization of over $478 million.

Cisneros, a former Under Secretary of Defense and Naval officer, highlighted his commitment to enhancing the lives of servicemembers and their families through these legislative efforts. He serves on multiple defense-related committees in Congress.

Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.:

H.R.8415: Restoring Education Access for Student Veterans Act

H.R.7770: Fallen Pandemic Heroes Flag Act of 2020

H.R.7720: Helping Child Care Providers Respond to the Coronavirus Public Health Emergency Act of 2020

H.R.7163: VA FOIA Reform Act of 2020

H.R.6932: To direct the Secretary of Defense to phase-in zero-emission non-tactical vehicles and reduce the petroleum consumption of the Department of Defense Federal fleet, and for other purposes.

H.R.6667: End Military-Connected Child Abuse and Neglect Act

Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Fundraising

Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. recently disclosed $77.1K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 562nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 19.6% came from individual donors.

Cisneros disclosed $72.9K of spending. This was the 513th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cisneros disclosed $55.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 752nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

