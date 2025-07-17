Press Release: Rep. Becca Balint to Lead Task Force to Address Corporate Greed

Rep. Becca Balint establishes a task force focused on addressing corporate greed within the Progressive Caucus.

Rep. Becca Balint has announced the formation of a Progressive Caucus Task Force aimed at addressing corporate greed. This initiative is part of a broader Democratic agenda focused on the needs of working people. Balint stated, “Corporate greed is at the root of so many of the struggles working people face…”

The Task Force will work alongside three others dedicated to lowering costs, fighting corruption, and securing better pay and benefits. The goal is to define a clear and beneficial Democratic governing agenda for the public.

Along with Balint, other members leading the Task Forces include Rep. Omar, Rep. Min, Rep. Johnson, Rep. Ansari, and Rep. Randall, each focusing on specific issues impacting working Americans.

Becca Balint Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Becca Balint is worth $1.6M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 239th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Balint has approximately $182.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Becca Balint's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Balint.

Becca Balint Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Becca Balint:

H.R.4157: Equal Dignity for Married Taxpayers Act

H.R.3708: No Place for LGBTQ+ Hate Act

H.R.3181: Nulhegan River and Paul Stream Wild and Scenic River Study Act of 2025

H.R.2487: Transgender Health Care Access Act

H.R.2029: Stop Comstock Act

H.R.1448: PEER Mental Health Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Becca Balint on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Balint.

Becca Balint Fundraising

Becca Balint recently disclosed $186.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 455th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 61.8% came from individual donors.

Balint disclosed $104.0K of spending. This was the 496th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Balint disclosed $325.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 562nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Becca Balint's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

