Press Release: Rep. Angie Craig and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks Introduce Bipartisan Legislation to Combat Drug Trafficking on Social Media Platforms

U.S. Representatives Craig and Miller-Meeks introduce bipartisan legislation to combat drug trafficking on social media platforms.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Representatives Angie Craig and Mariannette Miller-Meeks have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at curbing drug trafficking on social media platforms. The proposed Cooper Davis and Devin Norring Act requires social media companies to report illegal drug activities to federal law enforcement to help combat online drug sales, especially those linked to fentanyl.

The bill is named after two teenagers who died from fentanyl poisoning after purchasing counterfeit pills online. Rep. Craig emphasized the need for accountability among social media companies, stating, "Fentanyl has wreaked havoc on Minnesota communities," while Rep. Miller-Meeks highlighted the legislation's potential to save lives by empowering law enforcement.

The bill is co-sponsored by multiple bipartisan representatives and has garnered support from various organizations concerned about the opioid crisis. Families affected by fentanyl-related tragedies advocate for the bill, urging Congress to take action to protect youth and address this growing public health challenge.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Angie Craig Fundraising

Angie Craig recently disclosed $170.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 493rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 59.7% came from individual donors.

Craig disclosed $1.2M of spending. This was the 23rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Craig disclosed $26.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 965th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Angie Craig's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

