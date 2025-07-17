Press Release: Murkowski Critiques Rescission Package in Senate Statement

Senator Lisa Murkowski criticizes the rescission package, citing lack of transparency and potential harm to public broadcasting and healthcare.

U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced her opposition to the recently passed rescissions package. She criticized the lack of clarity on how specific accounts would be affected and expressed concerns over the potential impact on global health programs and local broadcasting, specifically targeting funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Murkowski warned that the approval process further shifts budgetary control to the executive branch, emphasizing that Congress should maintain authority over appropriations. "I voted against it," she stated, citing ongoing uncertainties regarding the rescissions package.

In her Senate floor remarks prior to the vote, she elaborated on her objections and underscored the need for a transparent budgeting process, reinforcing her stance that Congressional oversight is essential in budgetary matters.

Lisa Murkowski Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Lisa Murkowski is worth $2.5M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 207th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Murkowski has approximately $1.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Lisa Murkowski's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Murkowski.

Lisa Murkowski Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Lisa Murkowski:

You can track bills proposed by Lisa Murkowski on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Murkowski.

Lisa Murkowski Fundraising

Lisa Murkowski recently disclosed $470.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 172nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 76.7% came from individual donors.

Murkowski disclosed $73.6K of spending. This was the 591st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Murkowski disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 268th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Lisa Murkowski's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

