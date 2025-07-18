Press Release: Morgan Luttrell Votes in Support of Rescissions Act to Address Fiscal Issues

Congressman Morgan Luttrell supports the Rescissions Act of 2025 to enforce fiscal reforms and reduce unnecessary funding.

Quiver AI Summary

Congressman Morgan Luttrell (R-TX) expressed his support for the Senate Amendment to H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, which aims to codify the Trump Administration’s rescission requests. His statement emphasized the need for fiscal responsibility, stating, "America has been on the wrong track for too long."

The legislation seeks to rescind $9 billion in funding from programs in the State Department and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting as a measure to address national debt issues. Luttrell referred to this move as a "crucial first step toward fiscal sanity," aligning with efforts to improve accountability in governmental spending.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Morgan Luttrell Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Morgan Luttrell is worth $654.5K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 329th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Luttrell has approximately $327.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Morgan Luttrell's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Luttrell.

Morgan Luttrell Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Morgan Luttrell:

H.R.3983: Veterans Claims Quality Improvement Act of 2025

H.R.3723: Tribal Gaming Regulatory Compliance Act

H.R.3549: To amend the amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide critical businesses with a tax credit for electric generators placed in service in certain high risk disaster areas.

H.R.3294: Justice for Victims of Illegal Alien Murders Act

H.R.2640: Brian Tally VA Employment Transparency Act of 2025

H.R.2605: SAVES Act

You can track bills proposed by Morgan Luttrell on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Luttrell.

Morgan Luttrell Fundraising

Morgan Luttrell recently disclosed $126.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 571st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 60.6% came from individual donors.

Luttrell disclosed $173.4K of spending. This was the 314th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Luttrell disclosed $574.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 435th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Morgan Luttrell's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.